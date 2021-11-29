SMITHVILLE — The city of Smithville’s Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Candy Cane Quest at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, in Heritage Park, located off Main Street. The event is free and open to the public.
“Santa and his reindeer dropped candy canes on the ball fields at Heritage Park. Bring a flashlight and search for the lost candy canes. Some of the candy canes are extra special and have prizes on them,” states a Facebook event post.
The quest is being held in conjunction with the first weekend of the annual Candyland Christmas event in downtown.
“The Smithville Chamber of Commerce Candyland Christmas is from 4 to 7 pm. so you can drop by the park at 5:30 p.m. before or after seeing Santa. The Candy Cane Quest will only last a few minutes once we get started,” states the event posting. “Think an Easter egg hunt, but with flashlights and candy canes.”
Learn more by searching “Candy Cane Quest” at facebook.com/smithvilleparksandrec.
