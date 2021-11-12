Smithville Christmas events kick off Dec. 4

SMITHVILLE — The sixth Annual Smithville Community Lighted Christmas Parade will start at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, in downtown Smithville.
“If you can light it up and get it down the street, bring it,” states a Facebook event post from organizers.
To sign up to be in the parade, contact Charlene Bruce via phone at 805-6080 or via email at char684@icloud.com.
The parade, sponsored by Smithville American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 58, features individuals, vehicles and floats decked out in holiday lights.
In addition to the parade, the annual Candyland Christmas event, sponsored by the Smithville Chamber of Commerce, will also kick off Dec. 4. The event, which encourages shopping at local businesses during the holiday season, occurs the first two weekends in December in and around downtown's Main Street. It will run 1 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 4 and 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 10.
“This will be a drive-thru event. Kids can drop their letters to Santa and pick up a goody bag before we send them on a treasure hunt through downtown,” states a chamber release.
To sing up to be a Candyland Christmas sponsor or to learn more, contact the chamber via email at director@smithvillechamber.org or by phone at 532-0946.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.