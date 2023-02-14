A very pleased Kelley Stumph and Sherrie Coulter of Kids ROCK, Inc., accept the Community Service Award from chamber board President Scott Pearson. Kids ROCK is a charity that raises thousands of dollars per year to help supply lunch money, funds for school related expenses and other needs to underprivileged children in the Smithville School District.
SMITHVILLE — The annual Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce Community Awards banquet will return to the community at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at White Iron Ridge, 815 Missouri Highway 92. This year’ elegant evening theme is “A Night at the Oscars.”
The banquet honors businesses and individuals making a positive impact in the community. Categories for awards include business of the year, employee of the year, community service award, educator of the year, junior citizen of the year, citizen of the year, chamber member of the year, rising star award and the William E. Parks legacy award. Nominations for the awards were accepted through the winter and ended in January.
Those nominated are: Captain’s Corner, Cornerstone Coffee and Packs Hardware for business of the year; Cynthia Wagner, Erika Winston and Sheryl Stang for area employee of the year; Smithville Community in Action, Smithville American Legion Post No. 58 and Dewayne Knott for community service award; Ashley Homan, Carol Noecker and Cynthia Meeks for educator of the year; Genevieve Kochanowicz, Lily Medley and Regan LaPorte for junior citizen of year; Dan Hartman, Leeah Shipley and Molly Beale for citizen of year; Erika Winston, Scott Pearson and Smithville American Legion for chamber member of the year; Bubble Magic KC, Codie Sherwood and Margaret Chamas for rising star; and Cheryl Taylor and Ryan Stein for the William E. Parks Legacy award.
