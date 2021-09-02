SMITHVILLE — This year’s Smithville Community Festi-Ville arrives at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4. The free event, created and sponsored by the Eric Craig Real Estate Team, features the musical acts of KC Flow, Big Time Grain Co. and Dolewite.
The bands will play until 11:30 p.m. on the Ali Kemp Memorial Stage in Courtyard Park, located at the intersection of Bridge and Main streets. Food and drinks will be available for purchase provided by local area vendors.
The musical lineup begins with Big Time Grain Co. taking the stage at 5:30 p.m.; KC Flow, 7:30 p.m.; and Dolewite, 9:30 p.m.
