Heritage Park

Heritage Park will be home to several free family-friendly events in July in honor of National Parks and Recreation Month.

SMITHVILLE — Families will want to be in Smithville this summer as a variety of free events celebrating National Parks and Recreation Month are being offered.

Each Thursday in July, Smithville police and fire hosts Popsicles in the Park from 3 to 4 p.m. where little ones can get a free Popsicle and play in Heritage Park, located in downtown Smithville off Main Street.

