SMITHVILLE — Families will want to be in Smithville this summer as a variety of free events celebrating National Parks and Recreation Month are being offered.
Each Thursday in July, Smithville police and fire hosts Popsicles in the Park from 3 to 4 p.m. where little ones can get a free Popsicle and play in Heritage Park, located in downtown Smithville off Main Street.
Children can also participate in the Smithville coloring contest with prizes drawn and announced each Friday in July. To participate, download the custom coloring page at smithvilleparkrec.com or pick up a page at City Hall, 107 W. Main St.; complete the page and include a name, age and parent email address; then return the page to City Hall. Winners will be alerted using the email address provided each Friday.
Snacks and Stories in the Park with Mid-Continent Public Library will be 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, July 18 and 25, in Heritage Park. The event is a family reading time featuring snacks. Learn more by searching the “Snacks & Stories in the Park” event on Facebook.
In addition to Parks and Recreation Month events, the Smithville American Legion Band performs a summer concert at 7 p.m. each Wednesday in July at the Legion hall, 2607 Missouri Highway 92. This is the 10th year of the free concert series.
Smithville is also home to a farmers and makers market each Wednesday June through August. Vendors are on hand selling fresh produce and other products from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Courtyard Park, located off Main Street downtown. As part of the market, free fasting cholesterol and glucose screenings will be offered Aug. 30 by North Kansas City Hospital.
