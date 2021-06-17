SMITHVILLE — In honor of the pending Father’s Day holiday, the state’s bicentennial and the city’s founder, leaders in Smithville’s historical preservation will host a Founder’s Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 19.
Event organizing and participating groups include Smithville Historical Society, American Legion Post No. 58 and the Legion post’s auxiliary.
The day will feature free tours of the historical society museum, located in the historic Patterson House at 210 N. Bridge St.; a wreath laying on the city founder’s grave; and a tree dedication to longtime city philanthropist, resident, businessman and historian “Col.” Collins Kindred and his wife Lou. Col. Kindred passed in 2020.
The city now known as Smithville had humble beginnings. The area was first settled by Humphrey “Yankee” Smith, who came in the spring of 1822, and in 1824, built what is thought to be the first flour mill in Clay County on the fork of the Platte River, information from the 1885 History of Clay and Platte Counties, Missouri by National Historical Company, St. Louis, states. The mill, called Smith’s Mill, which later provided the city’s namesake, was located south of the historical Patterson home in the 200 block of Bridge Street.
“It’s going to be a wonderful day where we celebrate our city history in Smithville and the state as well as it’s the bicentennial for Missouri,” said historical society representative Carol Dawkins. “We are really excited about it and encourage everyone to come out. It’s going to be a great event and a lot of fun.”
