Smithville hosts youth basketball season

SMITHVILLE — Smithville Parks and Recreation's winter basketball season will require some traveling.
The league is a partnership including six other communities including East Buchanan, Mid-Buchanan, DeKalb, Platte City, North Platte and West Platte.
Boys and girls are invited to register for the season starting Nov. 9 and concluding Feb. 6.
Each team will have two practices per week with practice starting Nov. 9 held at Eagle Heights, Horizon and Maple elementary schools. Eight games will be played through the season on Saturdays beginning Dec. 5.
Cost is $65 per player. For more information or to sign up email Brittanie Propes at bpropes@smithvillemo.org.
