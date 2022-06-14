Smithville Lake Fest this week

SMITHVILLE — Lake Festival committee President Allison Lamb said the current incarnation of Smithville Lake Fest hearkens back to her childhood.
“I remember the lake festival being the place to be when I was a kid during the summers. As kids, we could run around downtown and buy trinkets from vendors, delicious food and see our friends while our parents hung out listening to the music and catching up. Our committee is trying to expand every year and make the event more like it used to be in the 90s,” she said.
The festival was revived last year after years of hiatus.
According to organizers, this year's festival might also be a place to bring dads to celebrate Father’s Day. The following is the schedule of festival events.
Thursday, June 16
The Miss Smithville Contest will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the Ali Kemp Memorial stage in Smithville's downtown Courtyard Park off Main Street.
Friday, June 17
The beer cart opens and the Little Platte River Band starts playing at 5 p.m. on the stage in Courtyard Park. At 6:30 p.m., there will be the Little Miss and Mr. Contest. The evening wraps up with a performance by the Bob Kamler Band at 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 18
There’s a pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. at Smithville Senior Center, also located downtown off Main Street. A baby contest is at 9 a.m. on the Courtyard Park stage. A parade starts at 11 a.m.
Registration for the cornhole tournament is also 11 a.m. and the tournament starts at noon in the Cornhole tournament will be held in Main Street in front of courtyard. An unmanned boat race registration is noon with the race at 3 p.m.
Vendor booths, the beer cart and children's areas also open at noon around the park. DJ Joe will be spinning some tunes from noon to 4:30 p.m.
A quilt show will be from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Smithville Senior Center. Artistry in Motion dance company performs at 5 p.m. and Pride Martial Arts will do a demonstration at 6 p.m.
The band Montage will play at 8 p.m.
For more event details, visit the Smithville Lake Festival 2022 event page on Facebook.
