Smithville Legion hosts breakfast, games

SMITHVILLE — The American Legion post in Smithville will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast and an afternoon full of games and activities Saturday, July 17, at the post, located at 2607 Missouri Highway 92.
The event will feature camels, mules, tractors, trains and cars. There will also be a cow chip throwing competition. The event runs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more details, call 532-8115.
