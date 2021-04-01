SMITHVILLE — This year's Smithville Easter Egg Hunt, hosted by Smithville Parks and Rec. and Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce, begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3, in Heritage Park, 320 E. Main St. The vent is open to the public, but eventgoers are encouraged to get there early as the event starts on time and goes quickly.
There will be a special appearance by the Easter Bunny and special eggs filled with golden tickets. Golden ticket egg recipients will be able to pick out a prize from the prize table, sponsored by local businesses.
To ensure safety, masks are required and all Clay County COVID-19 guidelines must be followed. The hunts will be spaced out with starting times staggered: 10 a.m. for those 3 and under and children who require assistance; 10:15 am. for those aged 4 to 7; and 10:30 a.m. for those 8 and older.
Age categories will be marked in the green space in Heritage Park.
