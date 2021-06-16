SMITHVILLE — The women of Smithville’s Town and Country Quilt Guild will be among 13 area quilt guilds to have their handiwork on display later this week as part of the 2021 Kansas City Regional Quilt Festival.
Along with their creations, many of the women will be volunteering to help guests find their way around the Overland Park Convention Center during the event in Kansas.
Along with volunteering during the three-day festival that runs Thursday through Saturday, June 17 to 19, two members are part of the member board of the festival — Karen Thompson and Susan Summers.“Our guild participates in the Kansas City Regional Quilt Festival because it fits with our guild’s larger mission,” Summers said. “The purpose of the guild ‘shall be to assist in preserving the heritage of quilting, to be a source of information and inspiration, to promote and stimulate the knowledge and appreciation of the quilting arts and to promote and support programs for the education of all interested in the art and skill of quilting.’”
Summers said the festival is every two years and dedicated to quilting education. The Town and Country Quilters were one of the founding groups of the festival, which organized in late 2013.
“We get a chance to show off our work,” she said, “especially to a larger public in a larger venue. Then, there are the vendors and classes that allow us to improve our techniques.”Among the instructors at this year’s festival is Julia Quiltoff of Liberty, a longarm quilter. A special display at this year’s festival will include a selection from the antique and vintage quilt collection of Tammy Reid, wife of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Other special quilts include the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt and quilts commemorating the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.
The Town and Country Quilt Guild had their first organizational meeting in October 2004 with 16 interested people. By December of that year, the group had decided on its name, selected the log cabin block as the logo and passed a draft of the bylaws. By January 2005, the group started meeting at First Christian Church in Smithville. Doris Matson was the first president.
“Right now, we have around 46 members,” said Pat Peterson, one of the group’s early members. “This club is about teaching the art of quilting. It’s really a community thing. We have also been fortunate to have support from Smithville. There have been quilt shows, and even this year, we are part of the Smithville Old Fashioned Street Faire.”
The majority of guild members are retired teachers and nurses, with a few current teachers and nurses in the mix. There are also other retirees, accountants and librarians.
“I was 8 years old when my grandmother taught me,” Peterson said. “I picked it back up at the age of 36. This was my first quilt guild and now I have three memberships.”
While the biannual festival puts the Town and Country Quilt Guild to work for a long weekend, the group also finds volunteerism and charity opportunities all year long.
“We form some great friendships,” Peterson said. “Then there are the monthly Sew Days, which are big deals for us. We have been sewing for hospice. It’s a joy to give back.”
To help fund fabric and other tools needed for charity work, the quilt guild creates an annual Opportunity Quilt, which is raffled off in a fundraising effort. This year, members Jane Duon, Carolyn Sick and Kelly Coleman created a bargello style quilt. By definition, it’s a quilt made of strips of fabric sewn together to create the appearance of movement.
The women spent about 240 hours making the quilt. The drawing for the quilt will be later this year. Tickets are available from guild members or at BoLin’s Fabric, located at 5019 Tillman Road in Smithville.
