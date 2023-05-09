featured top story Smithville storytime in Park May 16 May 9, 2023 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mid-Continent Public Library will host a children’s storytime at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the shelter house in Heritage Park, 320 E. Main St. in Smithville. File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SMITHVILLE — Mid-Continent Public Library will host a children’s storytime at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the shelter house in Heritage Park, 320 E. Main St. in Smithville.There will be a student helper providing American Sign Language interpretation during the reading.The event is free, but registration is required. Register online at mymcpl.org/events. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Kearney wins conference championship Reports: Broncos re-sign veteran S Kareem Jackson Smithville storytime in Park May 16 NewJeans are the fastest K-Pop act to hit 1 billion streams on Spotify Beyonce to make $2 billion from Renaissance World Tour, according to Forbes Kurt Vile hails late bandmate a 'musical genius' Psychologists' Group Issues First Guidelines on Teens' Use of Social Media I miss the danger and destruction of Twitter, says Chrissy Teigen Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUPDATE: Crash kills 1 on Highway 291Police identify fatality wreck victimWoman who fought over clothing charged in shooting of boy in East St. LouisAccident on 291 sends 3 to hospitalLiberty North community mourns loss of Rob JamesLiberty Police investigate fatality vehicle crashKearney native earns Chiefs rookie camp inviteSmithville man indicted for Kansas bank robberyLawmakers approve historic rebuild of I-70 across MissouriNancy M. Mose Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. View More Upcoming Events Jun 3 Liberty High School Class of 1991 Reunion Sat, Jun 3, 2023
