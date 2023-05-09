books

SMITHVILLE — Mid-Continent Public Library will host a children’s storytime at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the shelter house in Heritage Park, 320 E. Main St. in Smithville.

There will be a student helper providing American Sign Language interpretation during the reading.

