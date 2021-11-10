SMITHVILLE — The annual wine walk presented by Smithville Main Street District will be Saturday, Nov. 13, throughout the downtown Smithville area off Main Street. This year’s event also features a Christmas market. The market runs from 3 to 7 p.m. with wine tasting starting at 4 p.m. Tickets are needed for tastings, but not shopping.
Described as “a beautiful evening of shopping all of our local brick-and-mortar stores while you sip” by the Main Street District, the wine walk and market will feature vendors selling all kinds of goodies in time for holiday shopping.
In addition to offering wines to taste and bottles to purchase, whiskey by the glass, beers, soda and cigars will also be available for purchase.
“With each ticket purchase, you will receive 10 tasting tickets and a wine glass,” states a release. Proceeds benefit the Main Street District, a nonprofit organization dedicated to local businesses.
Event check-in will be at Chop’s BBQ and Catering’s event space in the 100 block of East Main St. To learn more and purchase tickets, search “Wine Walk & Christmas Market - Smithville Main Street District” on Facebook.
