SMITHVILLE — It's time again for some Hot Summer Nights in downtown Smithville. The Saturday concert series starts Saturday, Aug. 6, with Smithville native and rising country star Casi Joy performing.
On Aug. 13, there will be the Smithville Community Festi-Ville. The free family event will include food, drinks and live music with Dole Wite, KC Flow and Diamond Rio. The fun runs from 3 to 11:30 p.m.
Aug. 20 will be a car night and Aug. 27 will be all about emergency vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.