“Sometime Other Than Now” is a charming film about a man played by Donal Logue (“Gotham," “Grounded for Life”) trying to fix his past, a past where he abandoned his daughter 30 years ago. On the New England coast, he finds his daughter, his granddaughter and a once-in-a-lifetime shot with an eccentric motel owner played by Kate Walsh of “The Umbrella Academy” and “Grey’s Anatomy." Logue is the strong, silent type, but full of self doubt as we accompany him on this journey. It’s a simple, yet satisfying film with an emotional intelligence and honesty rarely seen in films aimed at larger audiences.
I had the opportunity to speak with Writer/Director Dylan McCormick about this film that was years in the making and we shared the opinion that a quiet film like this might be just what people need in their lives right now.
“Hopefully the timing of a movie like this is serendipitous in that it hopefully has some themes and some messages that are a little bit more positive and hopeful than some other stuff that might be around,” said McCormick. McCormick is that rare combination of skills in a filmmaker who has real talent in both writing and directing and it shows in the result.
Logue is Sam, a man in his mid-50s who suddenly realizes a yearning for a relationship with his long-estranged daughter, so he spontaneously hops on his motorcycle to ride non-stop cross-country to find her, only to end up crashed out and unconscious on the beach of a nearby New England town. While waiting for his bike to be repaired, Sam’s story evolves into a different journey, one about relationships of all kinds.
As McCormick noted, “This type of movie is sort of made more for adults and doesn’t really have a slick kind of hook to it, so for people looking to make movies, it’s not the first place they look.”
Sam must dare to let people back into his life, trust his own judgment and live in the uncomfortable spaces of realistic friendship, family and love that don’t always conform to expectations. Can good people do bad things? Can they be forgiven and improve themselves? These are questions we all struggle with and lately it seems we’ve had more time for introspection thrust upon us all.
Sam meets Kate, retired big city lawyer and owner of the seaside motel where he sojourns. She is a woman simultaneously capable and in search of what comes next herself. Kate is instrumental in helping Sam find his daughter and explore that tenuous bond even when it’s difficult, painful and at times, disappointment abounds all around. Sam’s stubbornness and tendency to quiet introspection frustrate Kate, his daughter and the audience throughout the film.
As McCormick himself admitted, “I’m sure there will be people that are frustrated with him, but there was time when I was tweaking the script to figure out what I needed to give him in order for them to still be with him but I was also interested in pushing it as far as I could.”
As far as I’m concerned he’s right, but I also appreciate the approach to let the audience feel a little uncomfortable from time to time with a character they have otherwise already grown to like. One of the most effective ways McCormick gets this done is not with words, but with actions. Two of the most telling scenes about Sam’s character are in fact pulled directly from McCormick’s own life.
As Sam reluctantly professes to Kate on their first drive to visit his daughter, he says that he needs to drive even though it’s her Jeep - not forcefully, but like a confession - to which Kate perceptively and playfully asks if he has any other crazy control issues she should know about. “I'm one of those people,” confessed McCormick about his own compulsive behavior that he has “literally never been in a vehicle driven by my wife or anybody else that I know.”
In addition, one of the most pivotal scenes that sticks with me is during one of many at the local bar (all filmed in one long day, according to the director). Sam shows his inherent goodness early on in the film by simply putting his body between a waitress and the boyfriend loudly berating her in public to de-escalate the situation. On a New York subway in McCormick’s past, he witnessed a similar situation and stepped in feeling, “that just physically my presence could diffuse the situation without challenging him directly and it seemed to work and he sort of backed down and walked away at a moment when it seemed like that was not what was about to happen and I was kind of lifting that.”
As for any further resemblance between McCormick and Sam, despite their now similar age, McCormick is wary of those comparisons, “because everything has taken as long as it has taken, it turns out that I am now that age, but even at that time when I was 40, he was clearly always a guy in his mid-50s and that’s how he came to me. There was a small part of me that was thinking, ‘Wait, I don’t want people to think I was writing about myself.’”
Though Kate, Sam, the inhabitants of the small seaside town and Sam’s daughter and granddaughter do come to some mutual understandings in the end, “Sometime” is not a film of tidy endings and dreams come true. Like the dream it came from, McCormick’s script evolves in an organic way that makes it more realistic and a Disney ending just wouldn’t feel appropriate.
“I love these movies as much as anybody else, but to have somebody chasing somebody to an airport, you know before they go off is not what I was trying to do,” McCormick confided. “There’s something that feels important to me that I was trying to get at the nuances of what relationships are like, can be like, how hard they can be, how much work they can be, but that it’s important work and that just showing up to be available to that work is as important as grand gestures that may or may not have a fullness to them.”
As for that dream I mentioned, McCormick “was lying in bed one morning and got transported into this state that I can’t really explain that these images, that was really just the images at the beginning of this film with this motorcycle and this guy, him being passed out and the motorcycle being nearby and I knew that he had come from Texas and I don’t know why.” Years later, after making another film in fact (2005’s “Four Lane Highway”), McCormick “just took this guy, woke him up and just had him start walking and he walked to the main road and he started walking to this town and this stuff just started popping into my head that there was this woman there and at this point I literally had no idea why he was there or that there was a daughter.” You can’t get more organic than that.
Logue can next be seen in “Resident Evil," and Walsh is currently on screen with Liam Neeson in “Honest Thief” in some theatres, but as for what’s next for McCormick, he already has several feature film stories with about 20 pages started, but is focused right now on a possible limited series about “an actress in her 50s who goes into a residential treatment program of some kind and comes in with a lot of ideas about herself and other people that are perhaps not so pleasant and has to face what it means to be with other people that are struggling with some of the same things but maybe have not had the opportunities that she's had and then maybe her transition from there to the rural community that she finds herself in.”
That sounds like another great exploration of the human condition and one that I for one would watch if it has McCormick’s particular intuitive voice. I just hope it doesn’t take another 15 years to get made!
