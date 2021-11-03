'Songs Close to my Heart' takes flight Saturday

LIBERTY — There’s something about Steve Wolcott’s tenor voice that seems to fit with the tone and timbre of fall. He has a warm voice, wrapping listeners like a soft blanket with some of his favorite tunes.
That’s precisely what he plans on doing Saturday, Nov. 6, with his performance, “Songs Close to my Heart.” The 7 p.m. show will take place at Corbin Theatre, located at the Garrison School Cultural Center, 502 N. Water St., Liberty.
He will be accompanied by Danny Baker, director of liturgy and music at St. James Catholic Church, and a friend of Wolcott’s. Laura Warren Barge, an area voice teacher and director of Stars of Tomorrow, will join Wolcott on a few songs, too.
“Steve’s a great tenor,” she said. “I would like for him to sing ‘O Danny Boy.’ We will see, but he will definitely be telling stories about the songs he has chosen.”
When Wolcott came to the area to attend law school at the University of Missouri-Kansas City in the fall of 1973, he found his way to local musicals and community stages.
“I would say these are songs that have been part of me for over 40 years,” he explained. “There will be around 20 songs or so. Danny will sing a couple and I will sing with Laura.”
The duets most likely will be “Sunrise, Sunset” from “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Anything You Can Do” from “Annie Get Your Gun” and “All I Ask of You” from “Phantom of the Opera.”
“I haven’t sung with Steve before so this is a treat,” Barge said.
Wolcott, who served as president of the Corbin Theatre board, was instrumental in teaming with Clay County African American Legacy Inc. to use some of the former school’s space and stage for the theater group.
“I am excited to share some stories,” he said. “There are songs that I have always loved, auditioned with or my wife and I sing together.”
Wolcott serves as a song leader at St. James as well so he and Baker are together often.
“He’s so extremely talented,” Wolcott said. “I really am excited to offer those songs that I love such as ‘Some Enchanted Evening’ from ‘South Pacific’ or a little Frank Sinatra with Danny playing along.”
