LIBERTY — Two young local musicians are bringing their talents to the Corbin Theatre Company’s stage at the Garrison School Cultural Center, 502 N. Water St., this weekend. The Grace Fisher Show is at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, and the Bellamy Brockman show is at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. Brockman and Fisher have been friends for eight years. Both of these singers are getting ready to start their junior year in high school; Brockman at Liberty North and Fisher at Liberty High School. Their friendship began at an early age when they met while taking part in the Corbin Kids Company’s production of Aladdin Jr. in 2013. Even though they attended different schools, their friendship has continued throughout the years. They have continued to connect each summer while taking part in Corbin Kids productions as well as both taking voice lessons from local artist Laura Barge. In addition, they perform together with their singing group, The Stars of Tomorrow, led by Barge. Both have taken part in all of their school’s musicals, are a part of their school’s select choirs and are active in speech and debate. In 2019, Brockman was in the ensemble of Liberty North’s production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” as well as the understudy for Cinderella. Fisher was cast as The Baker’s Wife in Liberty’s production of “Into The Woods” the same year. In addition to their work on stage, both girls are leaders among their peers. Both will serve as vice president for their respective school’s thespian troupe for the upcoming school year. To get tickets to either or both shows, visit corbintheatre.org. All sales support Corbin Theatre Company, the not-for-profit theater company in Liberty.
Bellamy Brockman
Grace Fisher
