Splash Bash in Liberty Saturday

Before kids in the Liberty School District return to the classroom, Liberty Parks and Recreation will offer the Splash Bash in City Park, 970 Missouri Highway 291, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.

 Courier-Tribune File Photo

LIBERTY — Before kids in the Liberty School District return to the classroom on Wednesday, Aug. 23, Liberty Parks and Recreation will offer Splash Bash.

The event will be in City Park, 970 Missouri Highway 291, and kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.

