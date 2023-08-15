featured top story Splash Bash in Liberty Saturday Aug 15, 2023 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before kids in the Liberty School District return to the classroom, Liberty Parks and Recreation will offer the Splash Bash in City Park, 970 Missouri Highway 291, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Courier-Tribune File Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LIBERTY — Before kids in the Liberty School District return to the classroom on Wednesday, Aug. 23, Liberty Parks and Recreation will offer Splash Bash.The event will be in City Park, 970 Missouri Highway 291, and kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.Kids and families are encouraged to wear their swimsuits, bring towels and sunscreen and celebrate the end of summer at the sprayground.Activities will include free Kona Ice and bubble-blowing from Bubble Magic KC. The celebration ends at noon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Splash Liberty Bash Liberty School District Liberty Parks And Recreation City Park Sprayground Fun Things To Do In Clay County Things To Do In Liberty × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Smithville emphasizes quality habits during preseason Council meeting disruptions continue over Liberty cemetery monument Smithville Festi-Ville Saturday Splash Bash in Liberty Saturday Billie Eilish stuns fans by showing off diamond teeth grills: ‘Wtf has she done?!’ Katharine McPhee and David Foster’s nanny ‘killed after elderly woman accidentally drove into customer reception at car dealership’ Emma Heming Willis pleads with fans to talk to their doctors about ‘brain health’ Nelly Furtado making ‘healing’ music comeback with two huge A-list music stars Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHummingbirds starting feeding frenzyBritney Spears’ teenage sons ‘traumatised’ by seeing new neighbours’ homes destroyed by Hawaii wildfiresSmithville quilter understands beauty of creatingLiberty North makes adjustments to house Jewell footballMissouri counties get another shot at restoring health restrictionsInvestigation shows plane involved in fatal Clay County crash known for fuel leaksLiberty North welcomes pressure in new seasonFirst robot-assisted liver transplant in U.S. performed at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. LouisSmithville emphasizes quality habits during preseasonSmithville Festi-Ville Saturday Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. View More Upcoming Events Sep 9 Missouri City Cemetery Association Sat, Sep 9, 2023 Sep 9 Missouri City Cemetery Association Sat, Sep 9, 2023 Dec 6 How To Watch Rose Bowl Parade 2024 Live Streaming Free Wed, Dec 6, 2023
