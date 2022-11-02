Spooky tales take stage at William Jewell College

Diane Bulan, center, works with William Jewell College theater students and using tubing as the snakes for part of the show.

 Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune

The cast of "The Secret in the Wings" at William Jewell College practices singing one of the stories. The stories are based on lesser-known Brothers Grimm fairy tales. The play runs Thursday through Sunday this week.

LIBERTY — The students in William Jewell College’s theater program are taking ownership for the fall play, “The Secret in the Wings.” The show runs Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 3 to 6.

Professor Nathan Wyman, who serves as director of theater and dance, said the theater program has taken Mary Zimmerman’s “The Secret in the Wings” and made it their own.

Southeast Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.