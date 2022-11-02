Spooky tales take stage at William Jewell College

LIBERTY — The students in William Jewell College’s theater program are taking ownership for the fall play, “The Secret in the Wings.” The show runs Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 3 to 6.
Professor Nathan Wyman, who serves as director of theater and dance, said the theater program has taken Mary Zimmerman’s “The Secret in the Wings” and made it their own.
“So much of this show is dictated by the actors,” Wyman said. “These are lesser-known fairy tales woven together. The actors use their own names. They have been able to choreograph their own movement. They get to own this play.”
On stage are items that might be found in a basement along with a washer and dryer.
“Our director Diane Bulan has given the students a chance to do creative playmaking,” Wyman said. “The stage is a basement where there is a kids’ playroom area. The junk becomes props used in the scene. Even the grandfather clock chimes in between scenes.”
Wyman said Bulan has given the actors the ability to curate their own show.
“Plus, half of the cast is rehearsing for ‘H.M.S. Pinafore,’” he explained. “It’s a bit like working as theater professionals as they are within the process for several shows.”
The ensemble cast has embraced playing several roles each. There is even a scene that is all singing.
The structure of the play has each tale being told in two parts. The second half of each story unfolds in reverse of the original order. The tales look at stories such as three young brothers who marry three lovely women, but fall under the curse of an evil witch. In another, a king declares that the man who can make his sallow-faced princess daughter smile can marry her — but if he can’t, the suitor’s head must be chopped off. Another deals with an angry dad who curses his six sons and turns them into swans, forcing his daughter to take a vow of silence for seven years to restore them.
First-year student Emma Kelly has two distinct roles and serves as choreographer.
“It’s been a very collaborative cast,” she said. “Here in my first year, I have been given a chance to work with other talents and dance. I never thought I would be chosen to do that. There are challenges, but it has been rewarding with this experimentalist direction. For my freshman show, I have enjoyed the whole process from character development to the other responsibilities.”
Kelly describes the tales as more like Brother Grimm, dark and tragic. There are serious moments, but also some comedy.
“The tales have morals, but maybe a better way is to describe it as these tales show consequences to actions,” she said.
First-year student Ivan Calderon also has several characters to play.
“In the beginning, I thought of the show being full of abstract elements, but stylistically, there is a rationale to the absurdity,” he said. “It’s also a bit frightening. The stories are intense, dark and gloomy. However, there are comedic moments. To me, the tales are that acceptance or perhaps that acknowledgement of our darker selves.”
Bulan is a guest director, but is enjoying time with the college students.
“This landed in my lap and then about a week later, we cast the show,” she explained. “The play structure of moving forward to back has been a lesson in exploration. I let them find their choices and went with what served the play the best.”
She has appreciated the collaborative art and the latitude at the college to help the students make bold choices.
“It’s fitting to take on this play during the week of Halloween,” Bulan said. “It’s eye-opening and new for an audience and the students.”
