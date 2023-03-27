Starlight seeks KC's Bruiser Woods for 'Legally Blonde The Musical'

Starlight recently completed auditions for the upcoming production of "Legally Blonde The Musical," playing July 7 to 13. But producers still need to fill one role and are looking locally to cast that furry friend. Bruiser Woods is a Chihuahua or Chihuahua mix and lead Elle Woods’ canine companion, according to a press release from Starlight.
“Legally Blonde is an upbeat, fast-paced musical, and Bruiser is an adorable addition to the cast,” said Caroline Gibel, Starlight’s director of programming. “Kansas City is a dog-loving town, and I can’t wait to see all of the submissions from hopeful pooches. I know the right dog is out there!"
The ideal Bruiser must have a laid-back, relaxed disposition, as he or she will appear on stage each night with bright lights, music, and an excited audience watching. The dog should be friendly with other dogs and people and be comfortable being picked up, carried, and placed in and out of a handbag. The dog should be aware and responsive to commands, and the owner should be available for all rehearsals and shows.
Those interested should film a short video of their dog’s best tricks and personality and then post the video on social media. Tag @kcstarlight to enter by April 9. For more information, visit kcstarlight.com.
"Legally Blonde The Musical" at Starlight will be directed and choreographed by Broadway veteran Nikki Snelson, who originated the role of Brooke Wyndham in the original 2007 Broadway production.
