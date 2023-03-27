Starlight seeks KC's Bruiser Woods for 'Legally Blonde The Musical'
Submitted Image

Starlight recently completed auditions for the upcoming production of "Legally Blonde The Musical," playing July 7 to 13. But producers still need to fill one role and are looking locally to cast that furry friend. Bruiser Woods is a Chihuahua or Chihuahua mix and lead Elle Woods’ canine companion, according to a press release from Starlight.

“Legally Blonde is an upbeat, fast-paced musical, and Bruiser is an adorable addition to the cast,” said Caroline Gibel, Starlight’s director of programming. “Kansas City is a dog-loving town, and I can’t wait to see all of the submissions from hopeful pooches. I know the right dog is out there!" 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.