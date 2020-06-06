Mid-Continent Public Library launches Dial-A-Story services this summer. While the branches remain closed to the public do to coronavirus, MCPL is continuing to offer storytimes on the library Facebook page Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Families with limited digital access can use the Dial-A-Story service to call in and receive a phone-based story experience, a press release states. This entails a recording of a MCPL staff member reading a children's book over the phone.
Dial-A-Story services can be accessed by calling (816) 701-6904. Stories are updated weekly.
