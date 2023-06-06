KC Symphony mobile music box

The Kansas City Symphony has been sending ensembles out and about in the Kansas City metropolitan area to perform via a mobile trailer.

 Submitted Photo

SMITHVILLE — At 6 p.m. tonight, June 6, the Kansas City Symphony in the Park heads to Smith's Fork Park, 1601 Missouri Highway DD, Smithville.

A string quintet of the professional musicians from the symphony will offer a free chamber music concert. The group is scheduled to play violins, viola, cello and bass.

