String quintet entertains tonight Jun 6, 2023 Jun 6, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago The Kansas City Symphony has been sending ensembles out and about in the Kansas City metropolitan area to perform via a mobile trailer. Submitted Photo SMITHVILLE — At 6 p.m. tonight, June 6, the Kansas City Symphony in the Park heads to Smith's Fork Park, 1601 Missouri Highway DD, Smithville.A string quintet of the professional musicians from the symphony will offer a free chamber music concert. The group is scheduled to play violins, viola, cello and bass.The stage will be set up in Smith's Fork Park parking lot near the skate park and ballfields.Concerts are weather permitting. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
