KEARNEY — Ångström Brass is a chamber ensemble that curates instrumental art music experiences. Melding the distinctive timbres of the various brass instruments into a cohesive musical voice, Ångström Brass serves engaging performances and educational programming.
The group will perform a free show from 6 to 7 p.m. June 17, in Kearney’s Lions Park, located downtown off Jefferson Street.
