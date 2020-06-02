Summer reading program returns

Mid-Continent Public Library launches its annual Summer Library Program, encouraging children to remain intellectually engaged while they are out of the classroom.
The summer reading program extends through July 31, and participating youth can earn free books and win prizes by reading, attending virtual library programs and taking part in educational activities at home, a press release states.
This year’s theme, “Imagine Your Story,” invites participants to use their imaginations to explore new places and stories, allowing them to discover new worlds and perhaps gain inspiration for the future, the release states.
“Everyone knows that reading is important for growth and development, but stories can also serve in an aspirational capacity, showing kids different kinds of people and places that perhaps they could one day be a part of,” said Haley Lefholz, Youth Services Librarian at MCPL. “Whether their dream is to become a superhero or a super doctor, reading allows children to utilize their imaginations and explore new ideas.”
As in previous years, Summer Library Program participants can also win prizes from the Library’s community partners, including the Kansas City Royals, Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Symphony and Science City. Participants who earn 1,000 points also have the choice of another free book or a free T-shirt from Big Frog Custom T-Shirts.
Youth and teens can earn points by:
• Reading. Reading is required to complete the program.
• Completing age-appropriate, educational activities at home. List available online.
• Attending virtual programs on the Library’s MCPL360 Facebook page
While the Library’s branches remain closed to the public, participants are encouraged to use MCPL’s new curbside service to obtain physical reading materials, or to access digital materials through the Library’s website.
To find out more about Mid-Continent Public Library’s 2020 Summer Library Program, including instructions on how to enroll and participate, visit mymcpl.org/Dream.
