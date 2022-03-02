LIBERTY — Liberty Symphony Orchestra continues its 51st season with "Symphonies and Dances," a concert that begins at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, at Liberty High School Performing Arts Center, 200 Blue Jay Drive.
The mission of the Liberty Symphony Orchestra is to be a part of the cultural fabric of the community through accessible, entertaining and inspiring performances. With that, the orchestra performances are now free. Donations are welcome however, to support LSO programming.
For this concert, selections include Brahms' "Academic Festival Overture," "Simple Symphony" by Britten, the overture to the "Marriage of Figaro" by Mozart and "Slavonic Dance No. 8" by Dvorak.
For other details and to download free tickets, visit libertysymphony.org.
