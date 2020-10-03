Tee Up for a Cure returns to Paradise Pointe

SMITHVILLE — Tee Up for a Cure Golf Tournament returns to Smithville Lake beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. Players and lunch guests will convene at Paradise Pointe Golf Complex, 18212 Golf Course Road in Smithville.
This charity golf tournament benefiting Children's Mercy Research Institute and the PTEN Foundation began after hosts Sam and Beckie Palmer's daughter was diagnosed with PTEN Hamartoma Tumor Syndrome in 2012 at 2 1/2-years-old.
"At that time, there was no foundation, minimal information known, and we had no idea what to truly expect with her diagnosis," states the tournament website. "Now, only 7 years later, we have the PTEN Foundation that was founded by Kristin Anthony, which helps gather families, researchers, and providers together to improve the knowledge and understanding of this rare disease."
Tickets for the event begin at $25 for lunch only and $100 to play. Options are available for groups and individuals as well as sponsorship opportunities as low as $100 and as high as $2,500. Those who wish to donate can pick any amount. To donate, sign up or sponsor, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/tee-up-for-a-cure-charity-golf-tournament-tickets-69238426999.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.