The continuing efforts to support the Ruff family will include an Old Pike Teen Night from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 9.
The evening is a benefit for Kolby Ruff of Smithville at Old Pike Country Club, 5101 NW Old Pike Road, Gladstone. Those participating must be 14 years or older.
There will be swimming, snacks and music. The minimum cash donation is $10. Guests are welcome.
Ruff was injured in a car accident on Christmas day. He suffered severe injuries, but has been making slow progress to recover, according to Facebook posts.
