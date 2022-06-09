Teen in gorilla suit adds levity to Liberty neighborhoods

LIBERTY — Suzanne Wantland submitted a picture to the Courier-Tribune news email and it's worth a share.
Wantland snapped a picture of a young man named Jace, who she said lives in Indiana and happens to be visiting the area.
"After the storm yesterday and no one had power, he decided to become the entertainment for Liberty! I saw him yesterday but today he came down our street and I gave him some water and asked him what he was doing! He is just a kid/teen. It's super cute and brought a smile to our faces," she wrote in her email.
