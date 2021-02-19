'Test Pattern' analyzes couple's unpleasant challenges

Renesha (the gorgeous Brittany S. Hall of “Ballers” and “Nappily Ever After”) and Evan (Will Brill from “The OA," “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) are a cute couple and “Test Pattern” lets us eavesdrop on their sweet romance from their initial meet-cute at a party to after they’ve moved in together and established the rhythms of their relationship. They’re adorable and so natural as actors and believable as partners that this first part of the film just feels like any other well scripted rom-com. Unfortunately, reality quickly crashes into their bliss and ours.
One night when Renesha answers a friend’s call to be her wing woman at a local bar, a couple of pushy men and some laced gummies contribute to one of the worst nights of her life and the first real test of her relationship with Will. The scene in question is difficult to watch, and even as we, the audience, can see it coming, we still hope it won’t. The resulting chemically-induced disorientation, confusion and staccato flashes of the assault are relentless, even as Renesha manages to eventually return home, hours after Will has started to look for her.
At this point, Renesha is still confused and full of shame and self doubt, but she is miraculously honest with Will despite that and their reliable pattern of love is strong enough to withstand what happens next. Renesha has no memory of the incident, but nevertheless understands what’s happened and at first she is compelled to repeatedly apologize, as though she’s the one who should truly be sorry. This couple that is used to bringing out the best in each other is suddenly at odds with how to react to what has happened to her.
After they’ve spent the entire following day and into the evening driving from clinic to clinic, bearing the embarrassment of repeatedly asking for a rape kit from clueless and insensitive hospital workers, Renesha starts to slip into denial and just wants to quit, while Will is driven to continue trying to “do” something about it. Once the cops get involved, it is even clearer that after all the personal consequences and trauma, laws still favor rapists and ultimately nothing will come of all their painful and painstaking action taken.
It might sound strange to say about a movie of this content, but I actually wish it was longer and explored more of the aftermath. It’s under 90 minutes as it is, but after spending so much time getting to know Renesha and Will, the audience is left a bit hanging, wondering what might come next for them. I suppose the truth is that most lives just have to go on like nothing’s changed, precisely because no justice is done in the vast majority of rape cases, and this film just wanted to reflect that.
Writer/director Shatara Michelle Ford was raised in St. Louis and many local artists contributed to “Test Pattern," which seems to be part of a new genre of reality-based films about unpleasant, but previously hidden, challenges in all our lives like this year’s poignant “Never Rarely Sometimes Always." It’s a welcome result of the forthrightness and honesty this generation of Americans possesses and bodes well for future efforts from the Midwest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.