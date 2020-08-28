Thomas Burke, Smithville, has been elected as an alternate delegate to the 137th American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, set to be held Nov. 9 at the Kansas City Convention Center, reports Mark McCully, CEO of the American Angus Association.
Burke, a member of the American Angus Association with headquarters in Saint Joseph, is one of 301 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members in their state to serve as a representative at the annual meeting. Representing the United States and Canada, the delegates will participate in the business meeting and elect new officers and five directors to the American Angus Association board, according to a press release.
This year’s event has been modified from the traditional Angus Convention format. Considering the current gathering restrictions created by COVID-19, modifications were necessary to balance the health of attendees and the need to conduct the business of the association.
The American Angus Association is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving nearly 25,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries. For more information about Angus cattle, visit www.ANGUS.org.
