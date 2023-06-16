featured top story Trapshooting benefit for equine therapy June 24 Jun 16, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The K.C. Trapshooters Association is located at 6420 NE 176th St., Smithville. Courier-Tribune Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SMITHVILLE — The annual Aim for Abilities Trapshoot benefiting Northland Therapeutic Riding Center will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at Kansas City Trapshooters Association at Smithville Lake.Proceeds help provide equine therapy services at the Holt riding center for those with disabilities.Learn more at ntrcmo.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Tweets by myCTnews Latest News New Royals stadium will be in Jackson or Clay County MOVIE REVIEW: 'Asteroid City' provides star-powered, eclectic fun Rebel Wilson claims she only needs 600 calories a day Michael Cera and Audrey Plaza almost 'spontaneously' wed Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving Eva Longoria open to Desperate Housewives reboot - but doesn't think her co-stars are ‘Inside Outlander’ Aftershow: Caitriona Balfe Talks Filming Claire’s Shocking Premiere Moment (VIDEO) Trapshooting benefit for equine therapy June 24 Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTar spot found in northwest Missouri corn'It was pretty wild!' Ashley Graham was discovered in a mall aged 12Taylor Swift makes another generous donation to Detroit food bankSave your gas receipts? Missouri motorists can soon claim another gas tax refund.Legal marijuana puts drug-sniffing police dogs out of work in Missouri3 juveniles taken into custody following mini motorbike theftsThe Law For Carrying Firearms In Public In MissouriLiberty native vies for Miss Missouri title5 Bulldogs land on all-state teamMissouri governor’s office hid plans on gender-affirming care, transgender athletes bills Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
