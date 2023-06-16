K.C. Trapshooters Association

The K.C. Trapshooters Association is located at 6420 NE 176th St., Smithville.

SMITHVILLE — The annual Aim for Abilities Trapshoot benefiting Northland Therapeutic Riding Center will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at Kansas City Trapshooters Association at Smithville Lake.

Proceeds help provide equine therapy services at the Holt riding center for those with disabilities.

