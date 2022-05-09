LIBERTY — Garrison School Cultural Center and Corbin Theater, located at 502 N. Water St., will host a program honoring African American veterans of World War I at 10 a.m. Friday, May 13.
The program will feature William Jewell College students and their professor, Dr. Joshua Hoops, who researched and reviewed lesser-known histories of African American WWI soldiers.
This student-led program is in collaboration with Clay County African American Legacy Inc., the Greater Kansas City Black History Study Group and the Liberty African American Legacy Memorial Project for Fairview and New Hope cemeteries.
The program is a part of the Clay County Bicentennial Celebration and is free and open to the public.
