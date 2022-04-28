Tulip Festival going on now in Kearney

KEARNEY — Fun Farm brought the sights and smells of tulip fields in Holland to Kearney with its first-ever Tulip Festival. More than 300,000 tulips in an array of colors available for picking across more than 8 acres along with dozens of activities and photo opportunities galore await visitors to the farm, located off Missouri Highway 33.
“Experience an endless sea of beautiful, picture perfect tulips you’ll remember forever,” states a release from the farm. “… Our season ending date is dependent on how long our tulips last and is subject to change.”
In addition to general admission for families and individuals, the farm is offering professional photographers and their models a chance to book photo sessions in the tulip fields.
Learn about the event and purchase tickets at {a href=”http://funfarmpumpkinpatch.com” target=”_blank”}funfarmpumpkinpatch.com.
