UPDATE: Miss Kansas City nets talent, evening gown wins
Jun 16, 2023
Jun 16, 2023
Updated 1 hr ago

On Wednesday, June 14, Barge won the "Rookie" talent scholarship. Submitted Photo

Miss Kansas City Georgia Barge, who grew up in Liberty, has been in Mexico, Missouri this week, competing for Miss Missouri. There are 21 women competing for the title.

On Wednesday, June 14, Barge won the "Rookie" talent scholarship. She sang and played piano to win the category.

On Thursday, June 15, Barge was the overall evening gown winner.

Barge will compete Saturday evening, June 17, for the title of Miss Missouri.

Tags
Kansas City
Missouri
Georgia Barge
Miss Kansas City
Miss Missouri
