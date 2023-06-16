UPDATE: Miss Kansas City nets talent, evening gown wins

On Wednesday, June 14, Barge won the "Rookie" talent scholarship.

 Submitted Photo

Miss Kansas City Georgia Barge, who grew up in Liberty, has been in Mexico, Missouri this week, competing for Miss Missouri. There are 21 women competing for the title.

On Wednesday, June 14, Barge won the "Rookie" talent scholarship. She sang and played piano to win the category.

