LIBERTY — The venue has changed for tonight's Liberty's Popcorn in the Park.
Due to the rain this week, the grass parking area that is typically used at Stocksdale Park is too wet for vehicle traffic. The event has been moved to outside of the Liberty Community Center where paved parking is available.
"Trolls World Tour" begins around 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 21 outside of the Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Road.
