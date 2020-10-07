Veterans Salute goes virtual, extends through Nov. 11

For the past 25 years, Mid-Continent Public Library has recognized Kansas City-area veterans for their service and sacrifices at it's annual Veterans Salute celebration. This year, in lieu of an in-person event, MCPL will celebrate area veterans virtually between the end of September and November 11.
"This year's celebration looks a little different, but the mission is still the same - to recognize and honor our nation's veterans and preserve their stories for future generations," said Dylan Little, MCPL community programming manager.
In keeping with the tradition of choosing a theme for each salute, this year's virtual event will commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Korean War by featuring a series of interviews with area Korean War veterans who will share their memories and experiences of the war. Through October and early November, MCPL will release videos highlighting these interview on the MCPL360 Facebook page and on the MCPL YouTube channel.
Pin Giveaway
An important part of each Veterans Salute is the presentation of special commemorative pins to the veterans in attendance. This year, MCPL is making pins available to local veterans through curbside pickup at all MCPL branches.
Veterans who wish to receive one of the limited-edition pins should call their local MCPL branch between now and Nov. 11 to let staff know they'd like to pick one up, then follow the curbside pickup instructions. Pins will be available while supplies last.
If you are part of a veteran organization, assisted living or skilled nursing facility and would like a larger number of pins to give to your members, contact Robert Forster at rforster@mymcpl.org.
For more information about the 2020 Virtual Veterans Salute, visit mymcpl.org/Veterans-Salute.
