In honor of its 200th birthday this year, Clay County has been hosting a photo contest with Clay, the bicentennial mascot. The contest will come to an end this month and bicentennial commission members want the public to choose their favorite photo.
CLAY COUNTY — In honor of its 200th birthday this year, Clay County has been hosting a photo contest with Clay, the bicentennial mascot. Placards and displays with Clay have been set up since the spring at county park and historic site facilities, Mid-Continent Library branches, government buildings, and other culturally significant locations throughout the county including the Courier-Tribune office. The contest will come to an end this month and bicentennial commission members want the public to choose their favorite photo.
Photos for the contest can still be uploaded through 11 a.m. Oct. 31 as can votes be cast. To upload your photo with Clay, to vote on the hundreds of photos that have been submitted or learn more about the contest, visit {a href=”http://Mycouriertribune.com/contests/bicentennial” target=”_blank”}Mycouriertribune.com/contests/bicentennial. Based on popular vote, a grand prize winner will be selected and announced in early November on the county’s Facebook page and in the Courier-Tribune. The winner will receive a $200 Visa gift card.
In addition to having a grand prize winner this fall, throughout the contest, monthly winners have been randomly chosen and received prizes. Monthly winners have included Rachel Pacubas, Linda Mangels, Alicia Mitchell, Lesley Thalman, Mellody Riley and Matthew Krohne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.