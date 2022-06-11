KEARNEY - Predicted thunderstorms for Saturday, June 11, has forced the cancellation of the planned Tom Carey Appreciation Concert at Kearney Amphitheater in Jesse James Park.
"Dennis Lagoon’s Great Balls of Fire Jerry Lee Lewis Tribute will be rescheduled to a future date," states a release from the city.
When the new date is release, the Courier-Tribune will publish those details.
