LIBERTY — William Jewell theater students are stepping into leisure suits and power outfits from the late 1970s to perform “9 to 5: The Musical,” which is based on the 1980 film of the same name. While the familiar title song is there, country legend Dolly Parton wrote the music and lyrics with Patricia Resnick providing the book. The musical originally premiered in September 2008.
Flash forward to 2022 and 42 years since the movie, Chris McCoy, artistic director of the Jewell theater company, is giving his cast humorous notes. He asks for more spunk from the female cast members and more “sleaze” from Jaimeson Satterfield, senior, who is playing the deplorable boss, Mr. Franklin Hart.
For Satterfield, reveling in the old boys club and being denigrating to women is counterintuitive for a man in 2022.
“It’s an interesting role to take on for the show,” he said. “You represent what the women in the show are fighting against. It’s been really challenging for me to disregard others. It’s actually uncomfortable for me.”
For McCoy, the decision to stage the musical exemplifies his feminist streak. In fact, 50% of the shows staged at Jewell are written by women authors. Other higher education institutions may top 30 to 35%, he said.
“We also have some strong female performers and I wanted to give them this outlet,” he said. “It was really the beginning of the Me Too movement. It’s still a timely show. We have been able to reflect on how much has changed and how much hasn’t.”
The 20-member cast is led by first-year student Lee Clark, sophomore Syd Edie and junior Faith Harris. The three play the lead roles of Violet, Doralee and Judy.
Edie may have the biggest challenge, playing the role that Dolly Parton originated in the movie.
“It’s iconic,” she said. “She’s confident in herself and bossy. She’s also easy to play in some aspects because there is the comedy and her down-to-earth nature. I connect with her as she wants to be seen as she is and to fit in.”
The other facet Edie likes is the development of the friendship among the three women.
“In such a short time, they go from strangers to besties,” she said. “It’s about women empowerment.”
Clark has not played a lead before, but enjoys the role of Violet.
“I agree with Sydney that this is an iconic role and it makes me feel empowered,” she explained.
For Harris, Judy is the meek character in the beginning who finds her inner strength.
Judy’s ex-husband Dick, who is one of her demoralizers, is played by senior Sam Person.
“He uses her and then finds someone younger,” he said. “He doesn’t handle being middle-aged well.”
However, Judy does find a new foundation to grow on.
“I’ve had my personal growth, too,” Harris said. “It’s easy to see women feel oppressed and overwhelmed by their roles as mother, spouse and employee. It’s a show that feels timely as they find themselves.”
