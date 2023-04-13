Fairy King Oberon and the mischievous Puck, played by Cal Perkins and Emma Kelly, prepare to use a flower to affect Oberon's queen, Titania, in William Jewell College's Theatre Co.'s production of "Midsummer Night's Dream."
Grace Powell plays Helena, and through the machinations of fairies, ends up being loved by both Lysander, played by Jylon Hollinshed, and Demetrius, played by Andrew Ivy.
Demetrius, played by Andrew Ivy, and Lysander, played by Jylon Hollinshed, attempt to remove Hermia, played by Meghan Feeney, from their presence after the two men are under the magic of the fairies.
Fairy Queen Titania, played by senior theater and communications major Isabel Warden, works through a scene in "A Midsummer Night's Dream."
LIBERTY — “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” a comedy written by William Shakespeare more than 425 years ago, will find new life in the hands of William Jewell College students who are part of William Jewell Theatre Co.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, April 13 to 15, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16, in Peters Theater, 252 William Jewell College Drive.
At a recent rehearsal, several of the students chatted about modernizing Shakespeare and working with iambic pentameter. The comedy finds a new setting in 1930s New Orleans, but the stories of four young lovers who escape the confines of their lives to pursue true love, remain the same.
The show is directed by guest director Manon Halliburton. Musical compositions are by Jon Robertson and include zydeco and jazz. Producing Director of Theatre Nathan Wyman also created a set with the traditional Shakespearean theater in the round.
Junior Andrew Ivy, a theater major and digital media communications minor, plays Demetrius, one of the four young lovers. This is his first Shakespeare show and calls it fun and challenging.
“It’s something new for me,” he said.
First-year student Jylon Hollinshed plays Lysander. He is a theater and political science major.
“Lysander is a sweet-talking guy who means well, especially with Hermia. However, he does goofy things with Helena," he said.
Like Ivy, this is his first Shakespearean play.
“We have been immersed in these words,” he said. “I’m enjoying it a lot after I translated what he would say to today’s words. Now, I’m excited and aiming to have fun.”
Ivan Calderon, a first-year student majoring in theater and psychology, plays Egeus, a courtier, and Robin Starveling, the tailor that is part of the rude mechanics.
“The first two weeks, we read the play over and over again,” he said. “We looked at the historic and figurative language. This comedy has a lot of high energy.”
Along with the upper-class citizens of 1930s and the rude mechanicals serving as the workers in town, the mystical fairies are from the swamp.
Sophomore Grace Powell is a musical theater major and plays Helena, one of the four young lovers.
“Humorously, Meghan Feeney, who plays Hermia, is dear friend and we are now playing opposing characters bewitched by the fairies,” she said. “I like playing Helena because she is headstrong and flawed. Shakespeare is classic, but we are putting our spin on it.”
Bre Kristian is a sophomore theater and communications major who is serving as the stage manager.
Kristian has a long history through high school and college at serving behind the scenes with stage props and assistant directing.
“Like several of the actors, Shakespeare is a new adventure for me as well,” Kristian said. “Lines are difficult, but I am learning to see how lines are delivered, but I have focused on the visual and auditory cues and not the words specifically. I’m glad to see the actors afterward and tell them they bring a smile to my face. This group has become a community, much like the characters in the comedy.”
