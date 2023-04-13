Fairy King Oberon and the mischievous Puck, played by Cal Perkins and Emma Kelly, make plans to sway Oberon's queen, Titania, in William Jewell College's Theatre Co.'s production of "Midsummer Night's Dream."

LIBERTY — “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” a comedy written by William Shakespeare more than 425 years ago, will find new life in the hands of William Jewell College students who are part of William Jewell Theatre Co.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, April 13 to 15, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16, in Peters Theater, 252 William Jewell College Drive.

The Rude Mechanicals, the laborers in "Midsummer Night's Dream," plan to present a play to honor Theseus and Hippolyta, the rulers.

