KEARNEY — As they have in years past, the Wilmes family has gotten into the Halloween spirit by decking out their driveway and front yard with a festive theme. This year, the family is showing they ain’t afraid of no ghosts with a “Ghostbusters” theme.
The family’s decorations at 1103 Susan St. in Kearney includes a duo of proton pack-wearing Ghostbusters trapping the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man against a city skyline of a different sort; Kansas City instead of New York City.
Also included in the driveway are interactive features that take COVID-19 physical distancing precautions into consideration. There is a photo opportunity for passersby with Ecto-1, the Ghostbusters famed cruiser; and a Slimer candy chute, which allows children to get a contactless candy treat.
“We do an annual build; every year something different,” said Wilmes matriarch Holly Wilmes.
Each year’s theme takes much prep work. In years past, the family has done a haunted train, circus and pirate ship.
“(It’s) about 200 hours designing, painting and building,” she said.
The spirited work involves the entire household, Wilmes said, consisting of her husband Alan and their three boys, Heath, Alec and Hagen.
“My oldest does the drawing. I do majority of the painting,” she said. “… People can even just drive by at a safe distance.”
