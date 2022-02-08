KEARNEY — In time for Valentine’s Day, Kearney Enrichment Council, Firehouse Community Center and local business partners will present a wine and chocolate tour throughout Kearney from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.
“Hop on a trolley in Kearney for an evening of wine and chocolate from around the world.
"This year's Downtown Kearney Wine & Chocolate Trolley Tour will be extra special. Kearney Enrichment Council has partnered with Kearney businesses to bring you 11 small-production, boutique wines from around the world with chocolates to match. You will also have the opportunity to buy bottles of your favorite wines right on the spot,” states an event post on Facebook.
In addition to trolley tours of stops, a self-drive tour will be available. The event also includes a raffle.
“Trolley routes and self-driving tours begin at our host location, where you will pick up your ticket, wine glass and punch card. Trolleys will run on a loop during the event and will go from business to business picking you up and dropping you off to your favorite stops,” states a release. “Take your punch card to each of the local businesses. The more stops you complete, the more raffle tickets you can earn. After the event is over, we will contact some lucky winners for some fun prizes including some bottles of wine from the event.”
Tickets can be purchased on Facebook by searching “Wine & Chocolate Tour 2022” or until Thursday, Feb. 10, at Firehouse Community Center, 106 S. Jefferson St. For more event details, email Kurt Hamilton at kurt@kearneyenrichment.org.
