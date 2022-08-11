Worlds of Fun gives glimpse at reimagined Zambezi Zinger roller coaster

When Worlds of Fun opens the gates for the 2023 season, guests will be treated to a 50th anniversary celebration that not only looks back on five decades of fun, but also launches all new experiences that includes a reimagined Zambezi Zinger. The original Zambezi Zinger roller coaster was in the park from 1973 to 1997.
”It’s a thrilling new coaster in the heart of the African Serengeti that will bring back memories of the original Zinger while offering an entirely new experience built on a hybrid structure of galvanized steel and wood,” stated Worlds of Fun in a release.
The original Zinger was one of the park's most popular rides — and one of three coasters — when Worlds of Fun opened in 1973.
“Beloved by adults and kids alike, it had cars configured in a bobsled style that dashed through the trees for a fun and exhilarating ride. The new Zinger is sure to delight a new generation of guests while providing a nod to the past,” states the release.
The hallmark event of the 50th celebration will be “50 Nights of Fire,” featuring a stage show with some of the greatest Top 40 hits from 1973 to 2023, along with a finale filled with pyrotechnics.
“Our 50th anniversary celebration will give our guests the opportunity to reflect on and share all their fond memories of the park, and we will help them do that in a variety of ways,” said Tony Carovillano, vice president and general manager. “At the same time, we will be introducing them to entirely new experiences. The park is being rethemed so that everything our guests see and experience will help them feel like they are truly on an adventure around the world. Plus, the reimagined Zambezi Zinger is going to be a great way to connect our legendary past with an exciting future.”
Worlds of Fun is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company. Cedar Fair’s VP of Entertainment Ken Parks said every aspect of the park is being revitalized to the put the story of traveling around the world back into the theme park.
"The present that we want to give to the the park and to our longtime fans is we want to go back and look at the story of the park, the original theme of the park," he said.
