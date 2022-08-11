When Worlds of Fun opens the gates for the 2023 season, guests will be treated to a 50th anniversary celebration that not only looks back on five decades of fun, but also launches all new experiences that includes a reimagined Zambezi Zinger. The original Zambezi Zinger roller coaster was in the park from 1973 to 1997.

”It’s a thrilling new coaster in the heart of the African Serengeti that will bring back memories of the original Zinger while offering an entirely new experience built on a hybrid structure of galvanized steel and wood,” stated Worlds of Fun in a release.

Worlds of Fun gives glimpse at reimagined Zambezi Zinger roller coaster

This bird's eye view showcases the reimagined Zambezi Zinger that will be part of Worlds of Fun in 2023.

