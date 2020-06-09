SMITHVILLE — Yoga on the Square is back at Courtyard Park in downtown Smithville every Wednesday throughout the summer beginning at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 10.
Yoga instructor Kim Derry will host the class in front of the Ali Kemp Memorial stage, 100 E. Main St. in downtown Smithville.
All ages are welcome. Each participant will be required to sign a waiver and pay $5 per session. Children must be accompanied by a parent.
Participants are asked to wear a mask and bring their own yoga mat and a non-alcoholic beverage. Social distancing will be observed.
City of Smithville Parks & Recreation is providing the venue for the event, which is sponsored by Smithville Community in Action coalition as part of its resiliency campaign. The campaign is designed to educate the community on the benefits of applying healthy coping skills to address stress.
For more information contact CIA Capacity Chair Kelly Boley at boleyk2019@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.