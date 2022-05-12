Experts provide tips for balance in caregiving, working

Even though thousands of trained professionals play vital roles in the care of the aging population, many of the unsung heroes of long-term care are the unpaid or informal caregivers who step in to provide assistance to someone they love.
A 2019 study published in the journal “Geriatric Nursing” found approximately 16.6% of the United States population age 18 and older self-identify as informal caregivers who provide care for adults with health conditions and disabilities. Assistance needs range from “old age” care requirements for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias to impaired mobility assistance. Furthermore, Assisting Hands Home Care reports roughly six in 10 family caregivers also work full- or part-time.
While it can be a noble effort to step in and provide care to a friend or family member, caregiving can be time-consuming and emotionally and physically demanding, particularly for those who also are balancing careers and families. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that while some aspects of caregiving can be rewarding, caregivers may be at increased risk for negative health consequences such as depression and difficulty maintaining healthy lifestyles. These effects may be exacerbated by stresses at work.
The challenges of managing caregiving and a career can be challenging, but it’s not impossible to perform both roles successfully.
· Use company assistance or benefits. Some companies have policies in place that enable a person to handle certain aspects of caregiving more effectively. These can include unpaid Family and Medical Leave Act leave, employee assistance counseling programs, flex time, and even telecommuting capabilities to coordinate work around caregiving.
· Speak with your employer. Employees should be honest with their human resources departments or supervisors about their roles as caregivers. Honest communication can help the employers understand the situations and perhaps find workarounds that will satisfy all needs.
· Get organized. Create a shareable family calendar so that everyone stays up-to-date about caregiving schedules, family appointments, work responsibilities, and other pertinent events. Seeing responsibilities spelled out can help all parties involved divide time accordingly.
· Develop a safety net. Reach out to trusted friends or reliable neighbors who can step in during emergencies when work schedules cannot immediately be adjusted.
· Practice self-care. Self-care is crucial to ensuring a person has the energy to provide quality care to a loved one as while simultaneously navigating his or her career. Take breaks as needed.
· Consider professional care services. Relying on a home care agency or a skilled nursing facility can be a solution when a person needs to simultaneously work and care for a family member. Individuals also can look into respite care, which is a temporary care situation that enables informal caregivers to get a break for a set time. Respite care is offered through various assisted living facilities.
Informal caregivers can explore various tips for balancing careers with caregiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.