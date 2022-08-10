Experts say various ways to pay off student loan debt

Financial advisor Dave Ramsey said making the minimum payments on student loans will not get them paid off fast, and the interest could pile up as well. By paying more than the minimum payments, you can pay down the principal more quickly. Designate tax refunds and salary increases to pay down student loan debt.

Students and families invest heavily in higher education. Many students rely on student loans to finance their educations. In fact, students amassed $1.56 trillion in student loan debt by 2020.

According to Forbes, American student loan debt is now the second highest consumer debt category, exceeded only by mortgage debt. The Institute for College Access and Success says the average student loan debt is $32,731, while the median student loan monthly payment is $222.

