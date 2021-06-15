KEARNEY — MariMack Golf Complex in Kearney is hosting a Basics Golf Clinic from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at 525 S. Marimack Drive. The clinic, aimed at teaching golf basics, is open to all ages and skill levels.
The clinic will be taught by local instructor and tournament winner Jared Kenworthy.
Spaces are limited. For more details, including how to register, call 628-4800.
