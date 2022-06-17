Grande Dame Emma Thompson Nanny McPhee no more in 'Good Luck'

In “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande," Emma Thompson (“Love, Actually," “Sense and Sensibility”) gives 60-somethings a body- and sex-positive movie to counteract years of Nanny McPhee’s warts.
Thompson portrays a retired religion teacher and recent widow who seeks the professional help of Daryl McCormack (“Peaky Blinders”) to investigate a lifetime of sexuality she feels she missed out on. McCormack is a charming, beautiful man, up to the task, both mentally and physically. The two form a bond as they explore each other’s bodies and learn about more than just sex from each other.
The film is a welcome, if graphic, dispelling of many myths and taboos, including, but not limited to: sex work, older women’s bodies and sexuality, orgasms, oral sex and masturbation. In the hands of both a female writer and director, coupled with great on-screen chemistry, this material is informative and never boring.
Shot during COVID like “Together," the single hotel room and simple pair of actors conveys a play atmosphere with real, vulnerable conversations between the two that have a healing quality both on-screen and off. Writer Katy Brand has worked with Thompson in the past on “Nanny McPhee," so she also works Thompson’s beauty and comedic timing into this sometimes inherently unattractive and serious film.
Gradually, this repressed, uptight, practical school teacher who starts from a very judgmental place, ends up openly discussing topics like the legalization of sex work. She has trouble relating to her grown children and he has unresolved issues with his mom. Predictably, by the end of the film, she learns to love her body and pleasure itself, but McCormack learns to value himself more on the inside as well.
Thompson also comes to realize she just might have let her own sexual repression make her a bad religion teacher and give damaging advice to young people about sex in the past.
When she attempts to get too close and nearly breaks their fresh bond, she has to figure out a way to get to a place that proves she’s not ashamed of him, herself or her needs and realize there’s nothing to be ashamed about.
He’s charming and just what she needs. Emma’s hair is fire. It’s a match made in… well, you know.
