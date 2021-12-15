LIBERTY — Two different groups received COVID-19 vaccinations Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10 and 11, at Liberty Hospital.
On Friday, hospital staff had the chance to get a booster. Nurse Natalie Engles received her's from fellow nurse Anita Osweiler.
“With winter and Christmas coming, I’m glad that this clinic was offered today,” she said. “I have an immunocompromised child at home. I also see COVID every day.”
Engles works as a special procedures nurse who serves patients in the four-bed COVID antibody infusion room.
“I see it daily with my work,” she said. “For me, this is important, simply put. As nurses and doctors, we are required to get our annual flu shot and we make sure other vaccinations are up to date. It comes with the territory of health care.”
For nurse Lisa Boyd, who serves as orthopedic navigator, getting the booster means she can continue serving patients.
“You are willing to do it so you can do what you love to do,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking to see those dealing with this disease.”
The two nurses didn’t have side effects with the first two doses. They didn’t expect anything this time.
“I’ve also worked at several vaccination clinics myself,” Engles said. “The overall thing I heard was sore arms. I say that’s not too bad.”
On Saturday, Heart to Heart International used the hospital’s education center for a family vaccination site.
Briggs Krohne, 6, a Warren Hills student in Liberty, came in for his vaccination. He covered his eyes as Heart to Heart staffer Linda Martin administered the shot. This marked Krohne’s second shot.
His father, Matthew Krohne, said he works in a school and has seen COVID cases in students.
“There was no hesitation bringing Briggs here,” he said. “My wife and I had ours. We wanted to come here today.”
Kristina Finn and her 13-year-old daughter Mak Finn also got vaccinations. Kristina received her booster while Mak got her first vaccination.
Hesitant to take the shot, Mak leaned into her mother, but exclaimed “Girl, what?” after Martin quickly administered the vaccination.
“I still don’t like needles,” Mak said, “but that was super easy.”
Mak is Kristina’s first child to get the vaccination.
“My parents are older and we are going on vacation to see them,” Kristina said. “Getting vaccinated protects them.”
Another mother-daughter team also came to the community clinic. Daniela Ramirez got her first shot while mom Melanie lent support.
Heart to Heart International held a COVID vaccination clinic at Liberty Hospital for families in the Liberty School District. pic.twitter.com/kSTeLpD7L9— KellieHouxCT (@kelliehouxct) December 11, 2021
“It stung,” Daniela said afterward.
“We lost a friend this summer that didn’t get his vaccinations and passed due to COVID,” Melanie said. “We have seen the results of not getting the shots.”
For updates on where to get vaccinations, local case counts and other regional COVId-19 news and information, visit mycouriertribune.com/coronaviruscoverage/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.