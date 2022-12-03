Christmas 2022 will likely be one of adjustment as families try to restore traditions after several years of disrupted celebrations, said Jeremiah Terrell, University of Missouri Extension human development specialist, in a press release.
Holidays bring about stress, even in non-pandemic years. Concerns about finances, travel, food, gatherings and family dynamics heighten emotions, so don’t expect everything to go smoothly this year, Terrell said.
Terrell said his extended family changed traditions in the COVID era. They now celebrate Christmas in July, when schedules are less busy, air travel is less expensive, daylight hours are longer and weather is more favorable. Immediate family members still gather during the traditional holiday season.
When things get too stressful during the holidays, step back and take a breath, said Terrell. If things become too much to handle on your own, give yourself the gift of seeking professional help.
Terrell outlines four steps to getting back in the groove of celebrating:
1. Prioritize. Ask yourself what matters most to you. List times, dates and locations of events that family members want to attend. To avoid impulse buying, make lists when shopping for gifts and food, keeping your budget in mind.
2. Plan. After prioritizing, plan what gatherings you will attend. “You’ll have a much better chance of getting to do what you want to do and not get derailed,” said Terrell. Communicate plans to each member of the family. Address any expected health practices in other people’s homes.
3. Contingency. To avoid unnecessary stress, keep your plan simple and expect changes. Be prepared to adapt.
4. Create. Create new traditions and rituals. Be thankful and enjoy the changes, said Terrell.
